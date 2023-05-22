Local The bears have reached Fall River A black bear was seen on a back porch and in several backyards in Massachusetts's 10th most populated city.

It appears the bears have reached Massachusetts’s 10th most populated city. Or at least one bear.

Police in Fall River Sunday warned residents of “multiple black bear sightings in the north end of the city,” advising people to “please avoid the 5000 block of North Main St. if possible.”

Photos shared by police on Facebook show the bear on a resident’s deck, and poking around a backyard fence.

The Fall River sightings are the latest in a series of reports of bears making their way eastward. Franklin police shared a Facebook post last weekend, noting that they received multiple calls for a bear in the area of 850 Washington St.

“Contrary to popular belief bears are allowed to be in the woods,” that department wrote. “This should go without saying but please do not go near a bear if you see it … Keep an eye on your pets and hold your bird feeders tight.”

Fall River, like nearby Taunton — which saw its own traveling bear reports last week — is decidedly more urban, and populous, than more rural towns like Franklin. With a population of 94,000, that’s a lot of leftover food bears would find attractive — not to mention small pets.

“Residents in the area are asked not to leave any small pets unattended, and bring in any dog or cat food you may have outside,” Fall River police warned on Facebook, also directing residents to the state’s “Learn About Black Bears” website.

“The statewide population of bears is estimated to be over 4,500 animals and is growing and expanding eastward,” that site reports. “Dispersing young bears and wandering males often find themselves east of Route 495.”