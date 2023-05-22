Local Troopers use cruiser to stabilize car while freeing woman from Springfield crash The 29-year-old woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After a crash in Springfield left a car perched precariously on its side Monday, Massachusetts State Police troopers used a cruiser to stabilize it while first responders freed a woman trapped inside.

Troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash near Exit 8 on Interstate 91 northbound around 8:30 a.m., state police said on Twitter.

Officials are still investigating the crash, but state police said they believe the woman was stopped in traffic when her car was struck from behind. Photos from the scene show a state police cruiser being used to support a badly damaged vehicle.

The woman who was removed from the car, a 29-year-old Westfield woman, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Separately, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation also tweeted Monday morning about a tractor-trailer rollover crash at Exit 8 on I-91 northbound. It was not immediately clear whether the two crashes were related, and Boston.com has reached out to state police for clarification.

Around 8:30AM Troopers responded to I-91 NB around Exit 8 in Springfield for multiple-vehicle crash w/entrapment. Second photo shows cruiser being used to stabilize female victim’s car so she could be safely extricated. More info to be released later today. pic.twitter.com/APk09XjxQa — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 22, 2023

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Springfield on I-91-NB at Exit 8, (Route 116). Two right lanes closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 22, 2023