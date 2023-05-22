Troopers use cruiser to stabilize car while freeing woman from Springfield crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
After a crash in Springfield left a car perched precariously on its side Monday, Massachusetts State Police troopers used a cruiser to stabilize it while first responders freed a woman trapped inside.
Troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash near Exit 8 on Interstate 91 northbound around 8:30 a.m., state police said on Twitter.
Officials are still investigating the crash, but state police said they believe the woman was stopped in traffic when her car was struck from behind. Photos from the scene show a state police cruiser being used to support a badly damaged vehicle.
The woman who was removed from the car, a 29-year-old Westfield woman, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
Separately, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation also tweeted Monday morning about a tractor-trailer rollover crash at Exit 8 on I-91 northbound. It was not immediately clear whether the two crashes were related, and Boston.com has reached out to state police for clarification.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.