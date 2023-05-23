Local Conservation officers rescue Fall River woman near Mount Passaconaway in N.H. While she was prepared for Saturday’s wet conditions, officials say 28-year-old Elizabeth O’Neill needed assistance after falling into a brook.

A Fall River woman near Mount Passaconaway Saturday struggled to set up camp with soiled materials after she fell into a brook, but New Hampshire conservation officers came to the rescue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Elizabeth O’Neill, 28, reportedly called 911 around 6:30 p.m. due to worry over increasing rain. She is an experienced hiker and had all of the essential materials required for her travels, officials said, but she’d fallen into the brook earlier in the day, saturating them.

Officials said O’Neill intended to set up camp and crawl into her sleeping bag for warmth, but she struggled to get her tent up and decided to call for help. Conservation officers were sent out to assist O’Neill and her dog.

“The outcome could have been much worse if she had not had the equipment that she did,” officials said.

Officers arrived at her location on Dicey’s Mill Trail and got her back to the parking area around 11:30 p.m.