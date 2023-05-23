Motherhood era? Woman goes into labor at Gillette after Taylor Swift concert.

Newsletter Signup
Talk about a birthing playlist.
A woman went into labor in the Gillette Stadium parking lot Saturday night following Taylor Swift’s sold-out — and rain-soaked — “Eras Tour” show, WPRI reported.
The Foxborough Fire Department told the news outlet that the woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. after starting contractions — around the same time Saturday’s concert wrapped, according to Setlist.fm. Boston.com has reached out to the fire department for further details.
“You weren’t allowed to get into the parking lots without a [concert] ticket,” Foxborough Fire Assistant Chief Thomas Buckley told Fox News Digital. “There were clearly pregnant women at this show and they were having as much fun as everybody else.”
The unidentified woman was taken to a hospital, where she delivered her baby, WPRI reported. Foxborough fire officials told the news outlet that they believe mother and child are both all right.
No word on whether the new mom has opted to name her baby “Taylor,” although the website Parents has a few Swift-inspired baby name suggestions, from “Betty” to “Willow.”
