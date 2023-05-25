Georgia man visiting Massachusetts for work wins $4 million on scratch ticket

Newsletter Signup
A Georgia man who was visiting Massachusetts for work is now the first $4 million prize winner of the State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Diamonds” game — and all because he liked the design of the ticket.
Jovon Garner, from Brunswick, Georgia, purchased the $10 instant ticket at the Stop & Shop located at 259 Main St. in Stoneham and chose to claim his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes, according to a May 23 statement from the Lottery.
Garner said he was visiting Massachusetts for work and chose to purchase the ticket because he was drawn to the ticket’s design.
The Georgia native said he plans to use some of his earnings on a new car and new shed.
The Stoneham Stop & Shop will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
