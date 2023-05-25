Local Massachusetts Restaurant Association hopes to make to-go cocktails permanent next go ’round Lawmakers initially approved pandemic-era to-go cocktails through March 2023 and more recently extended the measure. To-go cocktails sold at Uni in Boston. Courtesy of UNI Boston, File

Massachusetts residents were told in March that they could continue sipping restaurant-made mixed drinks at home — for the time being.

Lawmakers extended the COVID-era bill that allows to-go cocktails through March 2024, but the Massachusetts Restaurant Association wants to make the takeout cocktails a permanent fixture on the state’s restaurant and bar menus.

Whether or not the bill gets another extension — temporary or permanent — is going to require “continual evaluation” over the next year, says state Rep. Tackey Chan, D-Boston. At this point, he says there isn’t really any concrete data showing how sales are impacting the market, nor are there enough rules in place to keep cocktails on to-go menus.

“If we’re going to move forward with this … the industry needs to come up and say we need a new regulatory structure,” he said. “Right now, we’re just kind of in a continuation of suspending our law.”

Jessica Muradian, director of government affairs for the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said the MRA advocated for this bill and will continue to advocate for the complete legalization of to-go cocktails.

Other states, she added, have already legalized to-go cocktails permanently. More than 15 states have legalized them, as well as the District of Columbia.

“Takeout now is here to stay, and drinks to-go are really just a way for consumers to have a professionally made cocktail at home in an easy manner,” she said, adding that polling from the MRA shows consumers tend to support the effort.

Muradian says it’s possible people actually drink less because they might be less inclined to order a second drink when the order is takeout.

Muradian also said that what restaurants sell is entirely different from liquor stores, so there shouldn’t be much competition in the market.

“Most people are not going to purchase gin, vodka, tequila from a restaurant,” she said. “It just doesn’t make economic sense. They’re just looking for one professionally made specialty margarita, sangria martini, something like that, to add to their meal.”

Lawrence Cunningham, a beverage manager at Buttercup, said to-go cocktails have been a successful venture for the Natick restaurant. He said they started up the sales after the first bill was passed during the pandemic.

“We make them to order, and it’s been pretty good for us,” he said, adding that customers “can pair something with dinner or take something home with them” rather than buying 12 or more ingredients.

Cunningham said the only snag the restaurant has run into so far was a brief period where supply was limited for the plastic containers used to bottle the cocktails. Other than that, he said things have been running smoothly, and the locals have been receptive.

“It’s just been a nice little program, and it was a great incentive and helped us during a time where everything was takeout and no one was dining in and some people are still nervous about it,” he said. “So it gives us that opportunity to sell the product.”

Making to-go cocktails permanent, Cunningham added, would be great for Buttercup because it brings in more business from takeout orders.

The extension will take to-go cocktails partway through 2024, but Muradian said the MRA will be working in the meantime to secure support for their stay.