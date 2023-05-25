Local Police: More than 20 shots fired near Boston park as kids were playing baseball Bullets pierced multiple parked cars.

A barrage of gunfire — reportedly over 20 shots — engulfed Shawmut Avenue Wednesday night, near a park in Roxbury where kids were playing baseball.

Police responded to the gunfire shortly before 6:50 p.m. near Ramsay Park around 618 Shawmut Ave., where they found ballistic damage on two vehicles and no injuries, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department. Kids playing baseball at the park ran for cover, according to CBS Boston.

It remains unclear where the shots came from and how many suspects may have been involved.

The incident remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Last fall, a man was shot and killed across from the recently-renovated park.