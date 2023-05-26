Local Close call after man grabs controls during school’s promotional flight Investigators said there was no deliberate intent to crash the aircraft, which landed safely at Norwood Airport.

A small plane made an emergency landing in Norwood on Friday morning after a passenger grabbed the controls during the flight, according to officials.

Norwood police said the pilot landed the Cessna 172 at Norwood Memorial Airport “out of an abundance of caution” after a 60-year-old man grabbed the control yoke and “attempted to move it around.” Police described the passenger as a person with a developmental disorder who was on a promotional flight with his sister.

Investigators said there was no deliberate intent to crash the aircraft.

“The pilot, who is an experienced flight instructor, was able to maintain control of the airplane [and] maintained contact with air traffic controllers,” Norwood police said in a press release.

Please see the following press release: pic.twitter.com/BJN5bXJkHu — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) May 26, 2023

The Cessna landed safely at 11:45 a.m. There were no injuries, and the plane didn’t sustain any damage, according to the statement.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed. However, the incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration and MassDOT, as is standard procedure, according to officials.

The flight was part of a special promotion by Horizon Aviation, a flight school that operates out of Norwood Airport and T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island.