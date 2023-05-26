Local Girl, 16, stabbed in Roslindale home invasion The teenager suffered multiple stab wounds after two other teenage girls allegedly broke into her family’s apartment.

A 16-year-old girl and another person were stabbed in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Boston police said one person was stabbed at 1 Lesher St. and another at 100 Brookway Road, just blocks away. When officers arrived at the Brookway address at 4 p.m., they found both victims suffering stab wounds. They were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if the two stabbings were related.

A resident of 100 Brookway Road told WCVB that one of the victims was her teenage granddaughter. She said the teen was stabbed multiple times by two other teenage girls who allegedly broke into the family’s apartment. The woman said she fought off the attackers.

According to WCVB’s report, another witness saw the two suspects running out of the building. One had a head injury, and the other was allegedly holding several knives, according to the news outlet.

“The girls who went in there, they rushed downstairs. They’re all covered in blood. Because they were wearing white, it was real obvious,” the resident told WCVB. “One girl, she has nothing on her. She’s just standing there. The other girl has a bundle of knives, like four knives, in her hands. But they were kitchen knives.”

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the stabbings.