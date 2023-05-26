Local Watch: Shawmut Avenue shootout surveillance footage released Over 20 shots were reportedly fired shortly before 6:50 p.m. Wednesday night, prompting bystanders and kids in a nearby park playing baseball to run for cover. Surveillance footage shows two men firing shots on Shawmut Avenue Wednesday evening as passersby run for cover. Courtesy of Sophea Poch

Boston Police are continuing their investigation into a shootout that occurred on Shawmut Avenue Wednesday night, and have released footage of the incident.

Over 20 shots were reportedly fired shortly before 6:50 p.m. Wednesday night, prompting bystanders and kids in a nearby park playing baseball to run for cover.

The footage, provided by an employee of the store, shows a man in a red sweatshirt pass a liquor store with his hands in his pockets. He then pulls out his weapon and fires it several times into a crowd of people, causing onlookers to duck and hide. He then runs out of view before another man exits a nearby building and shoots back multiple rounds.

Surveillance footage shows two men firing shots on Shawmut Avenue Wednesday evening as passersby run for cover. (Video courtesy of Sophea Poch)

Police reported no injuries during the incident and are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

Advertisement:

The released footage comes during a week of increasing violence in the city.

A man was shot and killed near a Dorchester middle school on Monday and a gunman fired several shots in a busy intersection on Tuesday.

Amid this rising violence, Boston leaders held a news conference on Thursday outlining the city’s strategy to improve safety.

“If you look at the numbers, especially compared to national trends, Boston is one of the safest cities in the county. But that is not the lens through which we look at this issue. Even one single instance of gun violence has impacts that are long-lasting and generational,” Mayor Michelle Wu said during the conference.