Local Here are the T shutdowns planned for June — and where the slow zones stand The summer service changes will allow T crews to continue track work across the system.

After five months of slow zones, T riders should expect more service disruptions this June as crews continue track improvement work.

The MBTA recently announced service changes for the month of June on the Red, Green, Orange, and Commuter Rail lines.

The service changes follow months of delays due to slow zones, some of which were lifted this spring. But T officials say continued work is necessary to ensure the longterm reliability of the transit system.

Currently, 207 speed restrictions are in place, according to the T’s online tracker, representing about 20 percent of the system’s tracks.

In a statement on its website, the MBTA said it “apologizes for the inconvenience of these scheduled service changes, and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place.”

Speed Restrictions Update: On Blue Line, we used a series of weeknight diversions to improve tracks for faster, safer service before @MassDOT Sumner Tunnel closure. Since 3/24, we've shortened Blue Line travel times by 10mins eastbound & 5mins westbound & with a 6-minute headway. https://t.co/vLC95xgz6e pic.twitter.com/Q2MXYW0bR0 — MBTA (@MBTA) May 26, 2023

Red Line and GLX June disruptions

Advertisement:

On the Red Line, shuttle bus service will replace evening weekday trains between JFK/UMass and North Quincy Stations beginning at 8:45 p.m. on May 30 and June 1, as well as June 5 through June 8.

Shuttle bus service will replace trains on both Green Line Extension (GLX) branches between Government Center and Union Square, as well as Medford/Tufts Stations during the weekends of June 3 and 4, and June 10 and 11.

During those weekends, B and C branch trolleys will end at Park Street, and D and E branch trolleys will end at Government Center. Riders at Government Center can board the same shuttle bus for service to Union Square and Medford/Tufts. Outbound shuttle buses will not stop at Haymarket — however, inbound shuttles will stop there.

T officials said Green Line service changes allow crews to finish track and drainage work around the Red Bridge, Inner Belt Yard, and other locations.

Orange and Green lines June disruptions

Due to the Government Center Garage demolition, there will also be day-long Orange and Green Line service changes in downtown Boston for two weeks in mid-June — from the 12th to the 25th.

During that time, Orange Line trains will bypass Haymarket Station; riders should exit at North Station or State. Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Government Center Station.

Advertisement:

T officials said impacted riders should walk to their destination, with on-foot travel time taking between four and 13 minutes. For those who need vehicular transit, on-demand accessibility vans will be available.

Commuter Rail June disruptions

On the Lowell Commuter Rail Line, shuttle bus service will run from Wilmington to Lowell Stations on the weekend of June 3 and 4 so crews can perform signal work.

On the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line, shuttle buses will replace service from South Station to Readville Stations on June 9 through June 11 so crews can work on the East Cottage Street and Norfolk Avenue Bridge Replacement Project.

The MBTA said it would announce more upcoming service changes later in June.