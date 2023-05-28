Local 5-year-old cancer patient in Western Mass. reaches goal of receiving birthday cards from every state “Thank you all! Cancer is terrible but good things like this help carry us through the hard times!”

Newly 5-year-old cancer patient Brittany Bliss’s family made an Instagram post in late April asking for anyone who wanted to send a little bit of birthday care her way to send a letter to their post office box in South Hadley.

As of Friday, a day before the big day, Bliss had a birthday card from all 50 states.

“We filled the map! Brittney’s birthday card drive has been incredible! The kind words! Funny cards and sweet gestures have brought us so much joy and even tears of happiness!! Thank you all! Cancer is terrible but good things like this help carry us through the hard times!” wrote her mom in the Instagram post caption celebrating this milestone.

For the last month, Brittany’s mom Elena has been posting incremental updates about the card’s states of origin. These updates were always also alongside communicating how floored she’s been by the response.

“Battling cancer for a year, and it being very aggressive these past few months, this is just bringing so much happiness to our little girl, she smiles so much opening and hearing the kind words everyone has written!!” she wrote in one caption.