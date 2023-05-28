Local Police: Multiple people struck and injured by car in Stop and Shop parking lot Investigators say an 87-year-old driver hit the market and a parked car, then reversed into multiple people.

Arlington police are continuing to investigate a Saturday morning car accident at the 905 Massachusetts Ave. Stop and Shop in Arlington.

Police responded to a call of a car crash involving multiple pedestrians around 10:16 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement.

They arrived on the scene to find several people injured and in need of medical attention, according to officials.

Police said two pedestrians, a 61-year-old Arlington woman and a 70-year-old Randolph man, were taken to area hospitals. The driver was also treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital.

Investigators say that an 87-year-old man from Belmont driving a 2005 Mercury Marquis was pulling into the parking lot when he hit another car and the wall of the building. He then reversed and struck multiple people, according to the statement.

Police said the owner of the parked vehicle, a Harwich woman, did not report injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.