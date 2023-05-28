Local Quincy man charged in road rage incident ending in shooting and car crash Anh Kieu is facing four charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lane violations

Anh Kieu, 39, of Quincy, was arrested Saturday in connection with a road rage incident and three-car crash in Stoughton on Wednesday night, according to officials.

The incident began as an argument at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Washington Street in Canton, according to police.

“There was an argument that took place at a convenience store in Canton. There was a road rage incident that ensued following the argument. It culminated in the discharge of a firearm from one vehicle to another — and resulted in a motor vehicle crash,” Stoughton Deputy Chief Brian Holmes said at a press conference Thursday.

Kieu is facing four charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lane violations, according to Boston 25 News.

Police say Kieu allegedly pointed a gun at a witness around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim quickly went back into their friend’s black Nissan Altima following the convenience store altercation and left the premises alongside the three others in the car, according to Boston 25 News.

Police say Kieu allegedly followed in a white Cadillac and the victim became afraid they were being chased and began speeding. Kieu allegedly then swerved into the opposite lane of traffic and pointed a gun at the people in the car at the intersection of Pearl and Central streets in Stoughton, according to Boston 25.

The driver of the Altima then allegedly fired seven shots at Kieu, one of which hit him, according to police. The two cars crashed following another chase, striking another vehicle in the process, according to officials.

Five people were taken to area hospitals with injuries including Kieu, and all were released, according to Boston 25 News.

Kieu is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Tuesday.