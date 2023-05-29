Local Jet ski rider missing after colliding with boat on Connecticut River in Northampton The incident occurred Sunday evening. Search teams resumed their efforts Monday.

Police are searching for a man who went missing following a jet ski crash on the Connecticut River in Northampton Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Search teams consisting of officers from the Massachusetts State Police, the Environmental Police and local departments continued their efforts Monday, officials said.

The missing man is believed to be 51 years old. Police did not release his name.

He was riding a jet ski Sunday when it collided with a boat. Two occupants of the boat were rescued and brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Search teams scoured the river until just before midnight, searching for the missing man. They are using side-scan sonar equipment, which surveys the water and riverbed for anomalies. If anything unusual is detected, divers investigate further, officials said.