2 dead, 1 critically injured in Maine crash

Two people are dead and one person is critically injured after a wrong-way crash in Falmouth, Maine.
The deadly crash occured on Interstate 295 in Falmouth around 10 a.m. Monday, News Center Maine reports. A police investigation determined that a Toyota SUV was traveling southbound on the northbound ramp near exit 11 when it collided with a Honda SUV, the outlet reports.
The two drivers, 72-year-old Yarmouth resident Nancy Ezhaya and 61-year-old Oklahoma resident Allen Apblett, 61, died as a result of the crash, according to News Center Maine.
Apblett’s wife was critically injured, according to NECN. An investigation is still underway.
The road was closed around 10:25 p.m., according to the Maine Department of Transportation.
Traffic stalled for about three hours News Center Maine reports. The interstate reopened around 1:15 p.m.
Images of the scene, shared by a News Center Maine reporter, show people walking around while waiting for traffic to start moving again.
