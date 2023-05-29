Local 2 dead, 1 critically injured in Maine crash The crash caused extensive backups on I-295 Monday afternoon.

Two people are dead and one person is critically injured after a wrong-way crash in Falmouth, Maine.

The deadly crash occured on Interstate 295 in Falmouth around 10 a.m. Monday, News Center Maine reports. A police investigation determined that a Toyota SUV was traveling southbound on the northbound ramp near exit 11 when it collided with a Honda SUV, the outlet reports.

The two drivers, 72-year-old Yarmouth resident Nancy Ezhaya and 61-year-old Oklahoma resident Allen Apblett, 61, died as a result of the crash, according to News Center Maine.

Apblett’s wife was critically injured, according to NECN. An investigation is still underway.

Maine State Police have received the report of a serious personal injury crash at mile marker 10 on the northbound side of Interstate 295. Please avoid the area while first responders tend to the injured and investigate the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/jElbfOAggB — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) May 29, 2023

The road was closed around 10:25 p.m., according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Traffic stalled for about three hours News Center Maine reports. The interstate reopened around 1:15 p.m.

Images of the scene, shared by a News Center Maine reporter, show people walking around while waiting for traffic to start moving again.

Two vans from a funeral home arrived on scene at this crash on the northbound side of 295 just before exit 10. I noticed at least three cars involved, but we are still waiting on official details about what happened from police. @newscentermaine #maine pic.twitter.com/ticQIMFP6c — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) May 29, 2023