Police search for man accused of assault, ‘lewd act’ on MBTA bus

Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting two people on a bus last week.
The man allegedly “indecently assaulted” two females at about 5 p.m. last Thursday. He then proceeded to “commit a lewd act,” according to MBTA Transit Police. The incident occurred onboard a bus near Forest Hills Station.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call 617-222-1050.
