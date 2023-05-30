Local Police search for man accused of assault, ‘lewd act’ on MBTA bus The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on May 25.

Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting two people on a bus last week.

The man allegedly “indecently assaulted” two females at about 5 p.m. last Thursday. He then proceeded to “commit a lewd act,” according to MBTA Transit Police. The incident occurred onboard a bus near Forest Hills Station.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call 617-222-1050.

MBTA Transit Police