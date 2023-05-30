Local TSA officials at Logan airport remove ninja knives from passenger’s carry-on Officials on Saturday removed a set of Naruto ninja knives from a passenger's bag.

As thousands traveled in and out of Boston this Memorial Day weekend, one visitor left Logan International Airport on Saturday without a set of ninja knives they packed in a carry-on bag.

The knives, which appear to be part of a prop set from the Japanese manga comic and anime TV show “Naruto,” were spotted and removed by TSA agents on Saturday, according to Dan Velez, a spokesperson for TSA New England.

On Saturday @BostonLogan, @TSA officers detected this Naruto ninja knife set in a passenger's carry-on bag. Knives should always be placed in checked bags only! #travelfail pic.twitter.com/6dcZ6GqeBZ — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) May 30, 2023

“Knives should always be placed in checked bags only,” he wrote in a tweet. “#travelfail”

The TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” website outlines which sharp objects are prohibited, which can be checked, and which can be packed in carry-on bags.

Knives, with the exception of plastic and butter knives, are not allowed in carry-on bags. And when packed in a checked bag, “should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors.”

And that wasn’t all TSA officials found this Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, TSA officials at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport reportedly found a 75mm inert artillery shell in a passenger’s checked bag, according to Velis.

“Inert or not…artillery shells are a no go!,” he wrote. “#travelfail.”

On Monday @TSA officers @Bradley_Airport came across this 75mm inert artillery shell in a passenger's checked bag. Inert or not…artillery shells are a no go! #travelfail pic.twitter.com/A8xaRoVkq2 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) May 30, 2023