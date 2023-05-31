13-year-old Haverhill girl missing

Newsletter Signup
A 13-year-old girl from Haverhill is missing, and police are seeking help finding her.
Kandhri Baker was last seen near the Boys and Girls Club on Emerson Street and Bailey Boulevard, city police said on Facebook Tuesday. She was wearing a black T-shirt and spandex shorts with a white zip-up. She is 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds.
Those with information are being asked to contact police at 978-373-1212.
