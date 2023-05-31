Local Boston police confiscate revolver from 14-year-old The boy was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. A 14-year-old was arrested on Monday for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. Courtesy of Boston police

Boston police on Monday arrested a 14-year-old boy for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, the department announced on Wednesday.

Police initially responded to a shot spotter activation near 55 Malcolm X Blvd. around 12:45 a.m. Officers received descriptions of two suspects and eventually found them attempting to flee the area, the department said.

As officers spoke with the two suspects, one allegedly reached for his waistband, and the officers then attempted to grab his hands. The officers and the suspect struggled with each other, and police eventually found the boy was possessing a loaded revolver, the department said.

“Officers were quickly able to place the suspect into handcuffs and recovered a loaded firearm from his waistband,” Boston police wrote. “The firearm was later determined to be an H&R Model 949 with four rounds in the chamber.”

Advertisement:

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

The arrest comes amid rising levels of gun violence in the city, including a May 24 gunfight that occurred about half a mile away near a park where kids were playing sports.