Local Car crashes through Marlborough home, launches refrigerator into neighbor’s backyard While Janice Downey's home sustained substantial damage, she and her cat were not injured.

A Marlborough resident’s refrigerator was launched into a neighbor’s backyard after a car crashed into her home and through her kitchen Tuesday night, according to several reports.

Janice Downey’s home, now with a large hole through the kitchen, sustained substantial damage during the Tuesday crash, NBC Boston reported. The Marlborough resident and her cat are now displaced.

“When I first heard the noise and went out, my cat’s running back in, and I’m like, ‘Something scared her, and she’s deaf,'” she told the news channel. “I knew something was very wrong, and then I saw just the gaping wall.”

Downey and her cat were not injured during the crash.

ONLY ON @NBC10Boston – A car barrels through a Marlborough woman’s home, taking off her kitchen and leaving her refrigerator (among other debris) in her neighbors yard. We speak to her about what happened. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/jvw9Lc26Rw — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) May 31, 2023

Officials say the driver of the car, Elcid Silva, was dealing with a medical emergency related to diabetes, according to WCVB.

Neighbors say Silva was able to walk away from the car, but eventually left in an ambulance, NBC reported.

“The fellow was still in the car. A couple of gentlemen … helped out, got him out of the car,” neighbor Rich Anzalone told NBC. “To hit that and careen down, and to take everything out with such force, he had to be going pretty fast.”

After the crash, Silva was summonsed on charges including operating to endanger, a marked lanes violation, and speeding, according to WCVB.