Local Family identifies man killed by Green Line trolley The 30-year-old died at North Station, shortly after the Celtics’ season-ending loss at nearby TD Garden. A Green Line train at North Station. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

The family of 30-year-old Adam White has identified him as the man killed early Tuesday morning after losing his balance and falling under a Green Line train as it left North Station, WCVB reported.

MBTA Transit Police previously said they believe the man missed a train bound for Medford/Tufts around 12:18 a.m. and lost his balance while kicking the side of the moving trolley.

He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

White’s mother told WCVB her son grew up in Sherborn but was living in Dorchester. She described her son as “an avid golfer, a kind soul, and a great friend” and said he was going back to school to study cybersecurity, the news outlet reported.

The fatal incident happened shortly after the Celtics’ season-ending loss at nearby TD Garden, though White’s mother told WCVB her son did not attend the game. The family told WBZ he was out with his girlfriend when he died.

“On behalf of the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones of the decedent,” MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement.

