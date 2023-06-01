Police investigate homicide outside Marlborough hotel

Newsletter Signup
Police are investigating the death of a woman found outside a Marlborough hotel Thursday as a homicide.
The woman was killed in the parking lot of a hotel on Lakeside Avenue, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said. Police arrived on scene just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday and arrested a suspect.
Neither the victim nor the suspect were named by officials.
A WCVB helicopter recorded authorities conducting their investigation outside a Holiday Inn, near the interchange of Interstate 495 and Route 20.
Yellow police tape had been strung up around a blue pickup truck parked in the parking lot, and investigators worked around what appeared to be a body nearby, the station reported.
An investigation remains ongoing.
