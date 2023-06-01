Local Rabid beaver attacks swimmer in Western Mass. river The beaver reportedly went after the man three times. Stan Grossfeld / The Boston Globe, File

A rabid beaver attacked a man swimming in the Connecticut River between Hatfield and Hadley on Sunday evening, sending him to the hospital with injuries to his arm and chest, The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports.

The man, who has since been released from the hospital, was attacked on the Hadley side and then taken to the Hatfield bank by friends so an ambulance could reach him.

Hatfield Board of Health Chairman Robert Osley “said he had been told that the beaver went after the swimmer three times, and was still latched onto his arm when his friend helped him out onto the beach. He declined to say how the beaver was killed,” the newspaper reported.

A sample from the beaver tested positive for rabies this week.

A state wildlife biologist told the paper beaver bites are rare in his experience.

