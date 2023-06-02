Local Multi-vehicle crash in Harwich leads to injuries, temporary Route 6 closure The crash occurred Friday morning, closing off traffic in both directions on the Cape's main travel route.

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich Friday morning led to injuries and closed the Cape’s main travel route in both directions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The department tweeted at 9:14 a.m. Route 6 in Harwich was shutting down in both directions and detours were in place. The roadway reopened about 40 minutes later.

Scene clear. All lanes open https://t.co/KkHO5vzSAD — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 2, 2023

Massachusetts State Police could not immediately be reached for additional information regarding the crash.