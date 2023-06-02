Local

Multi-vehicle crash in Harwich leads to injuries, temporary Route 6 closure

The crash occurred Friday morning, closing off traffic in both directions on the Cape's main travel route.

By Eli Curwin

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich Friday morning led to injuries and closed the Cape’s main travel route in both directions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The department tweeted at 9:14 a.m. Route 6 in Harwich was shutting down in both directions and detours were in place. The roadway reopened about 40 minutes later.

Massachusetts State Police could not immediately be reached for additional information regarding the crash.