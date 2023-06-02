Local Police seek missing 13-year-old girl from Dorchester Police said Aylah Guzman-Lucien was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday near Clapp Street in Milton. Boston Police are seeking the public's help in finding Aylah Guzman-Lucien, a missing 13-year-old from Dorchester. Boston Police Department

Boston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl from Dorchester.

Police said Aylah Guzman-Lucien was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday near Clapp Street in Milton, reportedly going to Randolph to see friends.

The department described her as a 5’2″ Black girl with wavy dark brown hair worn in a ponytail. She reportedly frequents the Blue Hill Avenue and Morton Street area, as well as the Young Achievers Science and Mathematics Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 911 or detectives at 617-343-4335.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).