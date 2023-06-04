Local Police: Suspect in fatal shooting of toddler and mother found dead A 5-year-old girl was also shot in her arm and is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital, officials said. A section of Elkins Street in Franklin, New Hampshire, was closed Saturday as authorities investigated the shooting deaths of a woman and her toddler daughter. NICK STOICO FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Police found the body of a man who allegedly shot his toddler daughter and her mother Saturday in Franklin, New Hampshire, according to officials.

Jamie Bell, 42, allegedly shot and killed Nicole Hughes and their 1 1/2-year-old daughter Ariella Bell at their home on Elkins Street, according to WMUR.

Jamie Bell

Police said he also allegedly shot Hughes’ 5-year-old daughter from a previous relationship in her right arm. The girl was taken to a Massachusetts hospital but the injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, according to officials.

“The investigation into the homicides is continuing but at this time it’s believed Mr. Bell shot and killed Ms. Hughes as well as their infant daughter and that he also shot Ms. Hughes’ 5-year-old daughter in an attempt to kill her,” New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods told The Boston Globe.

On Saturday, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office released a statement that Bell was a person of interest in two suspicious deaths, and police were searching for him. According to officials, Bell was considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Bell was found dead Saturday evening on the banks of the Merrimack River near River Street in Franklin.

He was found bleeding from his neck with what appeared to be a self-inflicted cut, according to WMUR.

Autopsies for Bell, his daughter, and Hughes are scheduled for Sunday, according to the news station.