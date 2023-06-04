Local SUV crashes into unoccupied Back Bay storefront No one was injured in the crash, which was an accident, police say.

An SUV crashed into an unoccupied storefront off of 250 Boylston St. in Back Bay Saturday morning around 9:45 a.m., according to Boston Police Department spokesperson Kim Tavares.

There were no injuries or arrests made, she added, and the crash was an accident.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time the car crashed into the Hadassah Way storefront, she said. Police and fire responded to the scene.

Talanian Realty currently has the building listed on its website, and the retail space used to be occupied by the lingerie store La Perla. The upper levels of the building are luxury condos.

A building inspector will investigate any damage, the Boston Fire Department announced shortly after the incident.

Companies responding to a car into a building at Hadassah Way in the Back Bay. There are no injuries to report. A building inspector will investigate the damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/pxfWcfjr5Q — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 3, 2023