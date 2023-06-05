Local Police officer injured in crash involving cruiser and commuter rail train on Cape Ann Ten passengers were on the train at the time, and none of them reported any injuries, police said.

A Rockport police officer was injured when their cruiser collided with an MBTA commuter rail train Sunday evening.

The crash took place at the Poole’s Lane crossing in Rockport around 8 p.m., Rockport police confirmed by email.

Both the train and the cruiser were moving at low speeds at the time of the crash, according to officials.

Police said the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but did not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

Ten passengers were on the train at the time, and none of them reported any injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by MBTA Transit Police.