Police seek missing 14-year-old girl from Dorchester

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Dorchester.
Police said Olivia Bird was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday walking on Geneva Avenue near the Fields Corner MBTA station. She may have been with two other girls, according to the department.
Officers also said she was last seen wearing a tan jumpsuit and gray Nike sneakers and might be carrying a black backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact 911 or detectives at 617-343-4335.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
