Belmont police seek missing teen

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Belmont police are seeking help in the search for missing 16-year-old Makalyn Thompson, who was last seen Friday, according to police. They said she may be in the Greater Boston area or Watertown.
She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 110 pounds, police say. The day she went missing, she was wearing a black top, black shorts, and had a white canvas bag.
Those with information are being asked to call Belmont police at 617-484-1212.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.