Local Belmont police seek missing teen Makalyn Thompson, 16, was last seen Friday, police report.

Belmont police are seeking help in the search for missing 16-year-old Makalyn Thompson, who was last seen Friday, according to police. They said she may be in the Greater Boston area or Watertown.

She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 110 pounds, police say. The day she went missing, she was wearing a black top, black shorts, and had a white canvas bag.

Those with information are being asked to call Belmont police at 617-484-1212.