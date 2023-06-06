Local NH authorities release image of tattoo in attempt to identify woman found dead on highway Police described the woman as white with a fair skin complexion, strawberry blonde/red hair, and blue eyes.

New Hampshire State Police want the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead on the side of I-89 north in Hopkinton, New Hampshire in the early hours Monday morning.

Authorities released a description of the woman, as well as a photo of a tattoo located on the left side of the small of her back, in the hope that someone may recognize her.

The photo, shared below, which authorities enhanced for clarity, shows a tattoo of a bird feather with small birds flying out of it.

Police received a report of a person lying in the breakdown lane of I-89 north near mile marker 7.2 on Monday shortly after midnight, according to a release.

An autopsy confirmed the woman died from blunt impact head injuries, but the manner and circumstances of her death remain under investigation, police said.

Police described the woman as white with a fair skin complexion, strawberry blonde/red hair, and blue eyes. They believe she was between 18 and 30 years of age at the time of her death, weighing 111 pounds, and standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall. She also had neon green-colored fingernails and toenails, they said.

Authorities ask anyone with potential information about the identity of this woman, or the suspicious behavior of any person or motor vehicle stopped on the northbound side of I-89 in Hopkinton between Sunday at 11:25 p.m. and Monday at 12:15 a.m., to contact State Police at 603-MCU-TIPS (628-8477) or [email protected], or State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.