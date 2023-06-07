Local 2 boys in hospital after being struck by SUV in Brockton Both 11-year-old boys are in stable condition at a Boston children's hospital.

An SUV struck and injured two boys in Brockton Tuesday evening around Market Street and Warren Avenue, according to police. Both 11-year-old boys are in stable condition at a Boston children’s hospital.

The driver, a 60-year-old man from Brockton, was headed northbound on Warren Avenue when he struck the youths, police report. Police have not determined whether charges will be filed.

When first responders arrived, they transported the boys to the hospital, police said. One was later air-lifted to Boston, while the other was taken by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.