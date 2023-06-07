Local Boston police car carrying Mayor Wu involved in crash Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Mayor Michelle Wu was involved in a crash Tuesday while riding as a passenger in an unmarked Boston police cruiser, the mayor’s office confirmed.

No one was seriously injured, and the police department is investigating the crash, Wu’s office said in a statement. Boston police declined to give a statement Tuesday, deferring to Wu’s office.

Photos and video from the crash show that it occurred at the Hyde Park Avenue and Blakemore Street intersection in Roslindale.

BREAKING: Video shows police cruiser driving Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appears to cause crash after driving into traffic on Hyde Park Ave. Tuesday. https://t.co/iOUOjvUt8V pic.twitter.com/aPHjKmaazw — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 6, 2023

Video of the incident appears to show that traffic lights for cars traveling on Hyde Park Avenue were green as the police car enters the intersection from Blakemore Street with its emergency lights.

The video shows one car traveling on Hyde Park Avenue stopping abruptly for the police car, but the car in an adjacent lane then crashes its front end into the driver’s side of the police car.

NEW: A neighbor took these photos showing the aftermath of a crash involving Boston Mayor Michelle Wu today. Her office confirms she was a passenger in one of the cars. Luckily no one was hurt. In the video it appears Wu’s driver ran a red light. Watch it only on @boston25 at 10 pic.twitter.com/8UxnLYtVDQ — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) June 7, 2023

No further information about the crash has been released.