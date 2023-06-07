Boston police car carrying Mayor Wu involved in crash

Newsletter Signup
Mayor Michelle Wu was involved in a crash Tuesday while riding as a passenger in an unmarked Boston police cruiser, the mayor’s office confirmed.
No one was seriously injured, and the police department is investigating the crash, Wu’s office said in a statement. Boston police declined to give a statement Tuesday, deferring to Wu’s office.
Photos and video from the crash show that it occurred at the Hyde Park Avenue and Blakemore Street intersection in Roslindale.
Video of the incident appears to show that traffic lights for cars traveling on Hyde Park Avenue were green as the police car enters the intersection from Blakemore Street with its emergency lights.
The video shows one car traveling on Hyde Park Avenue stopping abruptly for the police car, but the car in an adjacent lane then crashes its front end into the driver’s side of the police car.
No further information about the crash has been released.
