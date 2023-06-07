Local Helmet saves Hanson man during ATV crash in NH Christopher Smiley, 41, of Hanson, Mass. was operating an ATV on a trail in Errol, N.H. at the time of the crash.

Thanks to his helmet, a Massachusetts man barely survived an ATV crash Saturday in New Hampshire.

Christopher Smiley, 41, of Hanson was operating an ATV on the Deer Mountain Trail in Errol, N.H. at about 1 p.m. on June 3 when he lost control and crashed, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Smiley was on his own ATV, riding behind another person on the trail at the time, officials said. The other person saw the crash occur and immediately went to help. A bystander called 911, and Smiley was brought to an ambulance on Route 16. He was then transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officials say that the crash happened when Smiley drifted to the outside of a downhill left turn. He lost control of the ATV, and the vehicle rolled over. Smiley was then ejected from the ATV and hit an embankment.

“Smiley was wearing a helmet, which was deemed crucial in his survival. Conservation Officers believe the primary cause of the crash to have been unreasonable speed for the existing conditions,” New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.