Local 1 dead after apparent explosion in N.H. Police do not believe there is a current threat to the public or that foul play was involved.

Police are investigating an apparent explosion in Merrimack, New Hampshire, that happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Chief Brian Levesque. They found one person deceased at the scene.

Reports of the explosion came in for the area of Pearson and Grapevine roads, Levesque said. When police arrived, they found evidence of a potential explosion but said they do not believe there is a current threat to the public or that foul play was involved. Police and fire crews and the FBI responded to the scene.

Residents in neighboring Bedford told NBC10 Boston they could hear the explosion from their homes. One resident said he could feel the vibrations from the explosion, and it felt like “a blast of air” in the chest.

Advertisement:

“I was thinking terror attack,” said Dan Dodd. “I was thinking a house blew up, propane accident.”

Police had not released any further information as of Wednesday afternoon.