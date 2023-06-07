Motorcycle crash closes stretch of Columbia Road in Dorchester

Newsletter Signup
Part of Columbia Road in Dorchester remained closed Wednesday morning after a motorcycle crash left one person with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A motorcycle and a car crashed around 5:05 a.m. near 393 Columbia Road, according to a Boston Police Department spokesperson.
Police posted a traffic alert on Twitter around 6 a.m., noting that a stretch of the busy road was closed between Glendale and Hamilton streets.
No further information on the crash or injuries was immediately available; the spokesperson said a police investigation is ongoing.
