Local Officer fires gun at SUV that allegedly fled stop in Jamaica Plain Boston police are reportedly investigating whether the person drove at an officer before the officer opened fire. Boston police are searching for a driver who allegedly fled during a traffic stop in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night. An officer reportedly fired their gun at the SUV.

A Boston police officer fired shots at an SUV that allegedly fled a traffic stop in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night, The Boston Globe reported.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near 218 Wachusett St., according to the Globe. The Boston Police Department did not immediately respond to Boston.com’s request for details.

Police are searching for the driver, who sped off and did not appear to have been harmed, Deputy Superintendent James Miller said at a news briefing Tuesday night, per the Globe. The car was later found abandoned on Weld Hill Street.

“We’ve canvassed the area. We’ve contacted the hospitals,” Miller said, according to the Globe. “As of right now, we are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. We believe that no one has been hit.”

Boston 25 News reported that the person drove their SUV at an officer before the officer opened fire on the vehicle, a rental car with Florida plates. According to the Globe, Miller said police are investigating whether the person drove at the officer and are also working to determine how many shots the officer fired.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Boston Police Department’s Firearm Discharge Investigation Team at 617-343-4470. Members of the public can also provide anonymous tips at 1-800-494-TIPS.

BPD confirms officer fired shot into SUV in 200 block of Wachusett St in Jamaica Plain just before 8p. Abandoned vehicle w/ FL plates found half mile away on Weld Hill Road. Search continues for driver #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/8PBnn6kE6w — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 7, 2023