Local Police searching Savoy for stabbing suspect The stabbing occurred early Wednesday morning in Adams, police said. Although the violence was not random, residents should still exhibit caution.

Police are searching the area surrounding a Savoy house for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning.

Although the stabbing was not a random act, state police are telling members of the public in the general area to “exhibit caution around anyone they see who appears suspicious or out of place.”

Just after 5 a.m., Adams police requested assistance from state police troopers to respond to a stabbing.

Officials determined that the attack was a domestic incident that occurred in the victim’s home in Adams. The victim, a woman, was previously in a relationship with the suspect, police said.

Advertisement:

She sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and police believed he returned to his home at 498 Chapel Road in Savoy.

Troopers, detectives, and tactical units surrounded the house and tried to make contact with the suspect. Officers eventually entered the house and found that the suspect was not there.

A search of the surrounding property was ongoing as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials did not release the identity of either the suspect or the victim.

“Citizens are asked to not approach or confront any suspicious or unknown male they encounter, but rather, remain at a safe distance and call 911 immediately,” state police said.