Local Police seeking to identify suspect accused of breaking into 2 Boston hotels The suspect allegedly broke into the Boston Park Plaza hotel and the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel. Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect accused of breaking and entering at two Boston hotels. Boston Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into two Boston hotels last week.

The suspect can be seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap in multiple photos released by Boston police. He appears to have a marking of some sort on his left wrist.

The first incident occurred on May 28 at the Boston Park Plaza hotel, a block away from the Public Garden. The second incident occurred on May 29 at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel, near the New England Aquarium.

Police have not confirmed the exact times of the breaking and entering incidents but believe they occurred between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Advertisement:

Officials did not release any more details about the case. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).