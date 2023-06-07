Local Transit police seek person who ‘recovered’ gold chain belonging to man killed by Green Line trolley “[The] family desperately would like it returned,” a police spokesperson said. “Sentimental value.”

MBTA Transit Police are seeking a person in connection with the “recovery” of a gold chain that belonged to Adam White, the man killed last week after losing his balance and falling under a moving Green Line train at North Station.

The chain was “recovered” from the platform, not White’s person, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston.com in an email.

“[The] family desperately would like it returned,” Sullivan said. “Sentimental value.”

Officials previously said that the victim — later identified by family as 30-year-old White — missed a Green Line train bound for Medford/Tufts around 12:18 a.m. May 30. He then approached the moving trolley and kicked its side, lost his balance, and fell.

Advertisement:

On Wednesday, transit police shared photos and video of the person they’re hoping to identify in connection with the missing chain, asking anyone with information to call TPD Detectives at 617-222-1050.