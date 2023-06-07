Transit police seek person who ‘recovered’ gold chain belonging to man killed by Green Line trolley

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police are seeking a person in connection with the “recovery” of a gold chain that belonged to Adam White, the man killed last week after losing his balance and falling under a moving Green Line train at North Station.
The chain was “recovered” from the platform, not White’s person, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston.com in an email.
“[The] family desperately would like it returned,” Sullivan said. “Sentimental value.”
Officials previously said that the victim — later identified by family as 30-year-old White — missed a Green Line train bound for Medford/Tufts around 12:18 a.m. May 30. He then approached the moving trolley and kicked its side, lost his balance, and fell.
On Wednesday, transit police shared photos and video of the person they’re hoping to identify in connection with the missing chain, asking anyone with information to call TPD Detectives at 617-222-1050.
