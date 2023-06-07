Local Woman found dead on I-89 in N.H. identified as 27-year-old from Henniker Gina C. Maiorano died from blunt impact head injuries, police said.

Police have identified the woman found dead earlier this week on I-89 north in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, and made an arrest in connection to the incident.

Gina C. Maiorano, 27, of Henniker, New Hampshire, died from blunt impact head injuries, state police said in a release late Tuesday night.

The manner of her death remains inconclusive, as authorities continue to investigate. However, police said they arrested Thomas Shane Hanley, 30, also of Henniker, for conduct after an accident (felony), breach of bail, and stalking. They didn’t detail the accusations against Hanley, other than the charges.

Police received a report of a person lying in the breakdown lane of I-89 north near mile marker 7.2 on Monday shortly after midnight, according to a previous release.

Advertisement:

Initially unable to identify the woman, authorities released a description of her, as well as a photo of a tattoo on her back. These details were shared by the media and members of the public, which resulted in the woman’s identification, police said.

Police now believe they have identified all parties involved in the incident.