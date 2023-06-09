Local

Expect delays of ‘at least an hour’ as shuttle buses replace Red Line service

A train with a mechanical problem at Central led the MBTA to dispatch shuttle buses Friday morning.

A Red Line train arrives at the MBTA Park Street station in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff, File

By Peter Chianca

Update: The MBTA has phased out shuttle buses and, after some initial delays, train service has been restored, according to a tweet from the agency at 12:22 p.m.

The MBTA has dispatched shuttle buses to replace service between Harvard and Park Street stations due to a train with a mechanical problem at Central, the agency tweeted Friday morning.

“Expect delays of at least an hour with updates to follow,” the T tweeted at 9:52 a.m., the latest of a series of tweets on the problem.

A prior tweet encouraged riders on the South Shore to “consider Commuter Rail Service from Braintree, Quincy Center or JFK/UMass into downtown.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.