Expect delays of ‘at least an hour’ as shuttle buses replace Red Line service

Update: The MBTA has phased out shuttle buses and, after some initial delays, train service has been restored, according to a tweet from the agency at 12:22 p.m.
The MBTA has dispatched shuttle buses to replace service between Harvard and Park Street stations due to a train with a mechanical problem at Central, the agency tweeted Friday morning.
“Expect delays of at least an hour with updates to follow,” the T tweeted at 9:52 a.m., the latest of a series of tweets on the problem.
A prior tweet encouraged riders on the South Shore to “consider Commuter Rail Service from Braintree, Quincy Center or JFK/UMass into downtown.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
