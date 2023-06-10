Local Boston police officer shot Friday night is recovering at hospital Two other officers injured have been released from Boston Medical Center. Members of law enforcement gather outside Boston Medical Center after a Boston police officer was shot, and multiple other officers injured. Sophie Park for The Boston Globe





The Boston police officer who was wounded by gunfire Friday night during an armed robbery in Roxbury was recovering Saturday from non-life-threatening wounds at Boston Medical Center, according to the leader of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

Larry Calderone, president of the BPPA, said he spoke in person with the wounded officer and two of his colleagues who were also injured during the incident, while visiting the hospital.

The two other officers, who were not hit by gunfire, have already been released from the hospital, he said. Those officers were injured as police were taking the armed robbery suspect into custody, according to Calderone.

Police have not publicly named the suspect. The department is planning to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a spokesman.

“We are happy and thankful that they are alive and have non-life-threatening injuries,” Calderone said in a phone interview Saturday morning. “We’re happy that none of the general public was struck by gunfire.”

He declined to name the officers involved, but said all are male association members assigned to District B-2 in Roxbury. They were working the 4 p.m. to midnight shift when they were injured, Calderone said.

Superintendent John Mawn Jr., the interim colonel of the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that troopers are praying the wounded Boston police officer recovers soon.

“When they hurt, we hurt,” Mawn said. “Policing is a dangerous job. The men and women in this profession wear a bullet proof vest and carry a pistol, just to go to work. It is a noble profession – a calling, more than an occupation. Those who answer the call, who join the ranks, know the risks. There are times, like [Friday] night, when we are confronted with this reality.”

Between the start of the year and May 31, 166 officers have been shot in the line of duty nationwide, including 20 fatal shootings, Mawn said. In June, three more officers have been fatally shot across the country, he said.

Calderone decried the outbreak of violence and criticized members of the Boston City Council who endorsed a plan to cut $42 million in police funding in next year’s budget.

The council initially passed the budget Wednesday, by a 8-4 vote, but then revisited its spending plan and two councilors changed their votes. Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta went from a “yes” to a “no” and Brian Worrell went from a “yes” to a “present.”

That meant the vote was 6-5-1. Without seven votes, the measure could not proceed to Wu’s desk, and is now remanded back to the council’s Ways and Means Committee.

Councilors Tania Fernandes Anderson, Julia Mejia, Kendra Lara, Liz Breedon, Felix Arroyo, and Ruthzee Louijeune voted in favor of the budget plan that reduces police department funding.

“They’re not representing the families of their own communities and at the same time they’re making those families less safe on a daily basis by attacking the police department,” Calderone said.

At a press conference outside the hospital Friday night, Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox said the officer struck by gunfire came across the robbery as it was happening near 44 Cedric St.

“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm. He was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” Cox said.

Boston police officers did not fire any gunshots during the response, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cedric and Magazine streets in Roxbury, police said.

At 10:45 p.m., there was a large police presence in the area of the intersection, and a number of surrounding streets had been blocked off with yellow police tape.

The area, which is home to several industrial type buildings, was largely vacant Friday night, aside from police vehicles parked with their blue lights flashing.

By Saturday morning, Cedric Street in Roxbury was quiet, but police tape still clung to either side of the road, where the night before a crush of police cruisers descended on the neighborhood and closed much of it to traffic.

Police had been called to the area of 44 Cedric St., which is the address of the taproom for the Bully Boy Distillery. No one answered knocks at the door of the business Saturday.

For about 15 minutes, two Boston police officers flew a small camera-equipped drone over buildings and car-filled lots in the area, which is home to industrial buildings, car repair shops, businesses, and homes. They would not say what they were looking for, but confirmed the search was a follow-up to the shooting.

Police tape blocked off access to an alley between the Ace Mech Auto Repair shop and the Mason Pool, where families were bringing young children to swim lessons.

Andrew, who asked for his last name not to be used, was leaving the pool Saturday with a towel draped around his neck. He said he had read about the shooting on the news, and was not surprised to learn that police had yet again been called to the area.

He said he works nearby and is accustomed to fights and other incidents just over a half-mile away on the streets surrounding Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

“There’s a lot of activity over there. It’s gonna happen. The violence is part of the events over there,” he said. “I understand the reality of it. People are not supposed to be running around shooting each other or shooting cops, but with the [drug] activity it’s expected that’s gonna happen.”

Neighbor Van Tran, 47, said she, too, was not surprised by the night’s events and said police had been called to the neighborhood numerous times in recent years.

“The police come over here a lot,” Tran said, “Sometimes they’re here until 5 o’clock in the morning.”

Neighbor Shannon Bal, 51, who lives around the corner on Eustis Street, said police Friday night had blocked off access to the road from his home, but he opted to stay inside anyway.

Bal said the nearby Clifford Playground baseball field was a “popular” spot that “gets a lot of action” at night.

“Lot of shootings around here,” Bal said, although he said it had been a few months since he had heard about one. “You get used to it, unfortunately.”

On a street close by, a woman who asked not to be identified said she was shaken by hearing the sound of gunshots and seeing such a large police presence so close to home.

She said her boyfriend went outside to investigate Friday night after they heard loud bangs outside, but police told him to head back indoors.

“We didn’t know it was gunshots until the police surrounded this place,” she said.

The woman said she had moved to her home only recently and now felt nervous about violence in the area.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. I thought this was a safe street, but now I’m worried,” she said. “I got out of where I was before because it was too dangerous. Hopefully it stays quiet because I don’t want to move again.”