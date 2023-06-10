Local Boston streets were vibrant with the colors of Pride during parade on Saturday About 10,000 marchers were expected to join in the city’s first Pride parade since 2019. A scene from 2019's Boston Pride Parade.





Boylston Street was a patchwork of pink, lavender, and rainbow patterns on Saturday morning as thousands of fancifully attired marchers lined the blocks leading to Copley Square in preparation for Boston’s first LGBTQ+ Pride parade since 2019.

The mood became more festive as the crowd grew and the pulsing music coming from several directions grew louder.

Marchers began walking at 11:13 a.m., led by the Moving Violations Motorcycle Club, after Boston Pride for the People President Adrianna Boulin cut the rainbow ribbon to start the parade alongside Governor Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu, and Senator Ed Markey.

Karen Kirchoff, 66, of Roslindale, watched the swelling throng earlier as she sat on a ledge outside the Boston Public Library and waited to march in the parade for the first time in decades.

Advertisement:

“I usually avoid parades, and since the pandemic I haven’t been out much, but there’s been so much rollback of LGBTQ rights all across the country,” Kirchoff said. “Parades aren’t my comfort zone, and being unmasked isn’t my comfort zone, but I feel like we just all need to stand up and come out for each other.”

About 10,000 marchers had been expected to step off in Copley Square for a revived and reimagined parade that its new organizers have promised will be more inclusive of the diverse lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community than previous celebrations.

They are the first marchers to take to Boston’s streets for Pride in three years, after the 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then, the former organizing committee announced that it would shut down after critics said its white leadership was insensitive to the concerns of Black, Indigenous and people of color as well as transgender members of the community.

Boston Pride for the People was formed amid the turmoil with the former Pride Committee and stepped in to organize a Pop-Up Pride event in lieu of the parade last June. Then the all-volunteer organization announced in February that it would revive the parade with a new focus on reflecting the community’s diverse experiences.

We are here in downtown Boston for the #BostonPride pic.twitter.com/KTkN3eo56r — Justice Hunter 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) June 10, 2023

Advertisement:

The parade returns at a fraught moment for the LGBTQ+ community, which has been targeted by both conservation politicians and far-right extremists as the latest focus of an ongoing culture war. State lawmakers have filed more than 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the country this year, and 74 have become law, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

In Massachusetts, attacks on LGBTQ+ residents have come in the form of hateful graffiti, death threats to Boston Children’s Hospital staff for providing gender-affirming care and neo-Nazi-led protests at drag queen story hours in Jamaica Plain, the Seaport, Fall River, and Taunton.

Parade organizers and Boston police said they have been working together to ensure that the parade is safe.

As the marchers assembled Saturday morning, there was little visible police presence. Around 9:30 a.m. two uniformed Boston police officers walked across Copley Square, having a casual conversation.

A short time later, three Boston police officers in tactical gear and a police K-9 joined the growing crowd in Copley Square.

Meanwhile, at Boston Common — the site of a post-parade festival — about 1,000 people began the celebration early with the Road to Rainbows 5k run. Supporters gathered to cheer on runners as they walked to the route.

Advertisement:

Eliza Letteney, 24, of Wesley, stood cheering the athletes on while waiting for a friend so they could attend their first pride parade since moving to Boston.

“In high school, I didn’t really have like any friends interested in going,” she said. “Since this is the first one back, I decided to go.”

I’m riding with the LGBTQ Senior Coalition at Boston Pride! Thank your elders, y’all. They paved the way. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/GYvLsxwQzt — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 10, 2023

By 11 a.m., hundreds of groups were already set up to welcome the rush expected after the parade. Plain white tents popped with the colors of groups, ranging from medical centers like Fenway Health and Brigham to LGBTQ+ political advocacy groups.

Kelsey Grunstra, 33, of Providence, R.I., stood behind a table for the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition encouraging volunteers to hand out informative fliers on transgender healthcare and support. People strolling by stopped at the table to pick up one of the vibrant buttons that displayed their preferred pronouns.

Grunstra said MTPC was excited to be back after a few years off, particularly in a year with sweeping anti-trans legislation.

“We’ve had people come by and say they’re grateful for the work that we’ve done, but we’re still here because people still need protection,” Grunstra said.