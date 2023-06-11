Local 23 photos and videos from Saturday’s Boston Pride parade Boston's pride parade kicked off at Copley Square on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Boston Pride took place on Saturday June 10, 2023. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Rainbows covered Boston on Saturday as thousands gathered to celebrate LGBTQ pride. This year’s Boston Pride parade was the first since the pandemic, with the last held in 2019. In addition to the parade, there was a festival in Boston Common and another held at City Hall Plaza.

Take a look at photos and videos of the festivities.

People march in the Boston Pride parade. – Michael Dwyer/AP

Thousands and thousands of joyful, beautiful Americans, unafraid to be exactly who they are. So freaking inspiring. #BostonPride #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/sVuuYLEpAW — coolmcjazz (@coolmcjazz) June 10, 2023

Mayor Michelle Wu waves as she walks in the parade. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Boston's Pride parade has officially begun.



Boston Pride for the People President Adrianna Boulin cut the rainbow ribbon to start the parade alongside Governor Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu, and Senator Ed Markey.



Follow along here: https://t.co/0D5BrLSIBn pic.twitter.com/4wGi8xnpeI — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 10, 2023

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, center left, and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, center right, march in the Pride parade. – Michael Dwyer/AP

A huge flag of the Bay State Marauders is carried down Clarendon Street. – John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

Spectators cheering. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Johanna Tulloch from Lowell waits for the Pride parade to start on Boylston Street. – John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

“WITJ E. Craft” performs onstage during the Boston Pride For The People festival at the Common. – Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

Travis Anctil dances during the Boston Pride For The People festival at the Boston Common. – Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

Four-year-old Jordyn Radcliffe dances with her mother Tenille. – Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

A dog wearing a rainbow costume marches in the parade. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Harry Singh, 26 watched the parade on Clarendon Street wearing silver glitter and matching metallic butterflies. – John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

A group memorializing transgender people who died because of bias or hate in the U.S., before marching in the Pride parade. – Michael Dwyer/AP

Calder Merrill, 2 sits on his dad, Jake’s shoulders as he reaches for bubbles on Boylston Street. – John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

Spectators watch along the Pride parade route. – Michael Dwyer/AP

Onlookers cheer at the parade. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

A person decorates their face at the parade. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

People on a float in the parade. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Riely Stokinger (left) and Leo Levesque walk through the Boston Common on their way to the Boston Pride For The People festival. – Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

People in the parade. – Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

A reveler passes through the rain on Beacon Street between the Boston Pride For The People events at the Boston Common and City Hall Plaza. – Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe