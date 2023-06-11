25 people displaced, 5 taken to hospital after fire burns through Boston triple-decker

Newsletter Signup
Five people were taken to a hospital, and 25 people were displaced after a fire burned through a three-story multi-family home in Boston Sunday evening.
The Boston Fire Department said that it was called to the fire at 571 Cummings Hwy. at 7:10 p.m. As soon as firefighters arrived, a second alarm was ordered.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire by 7:30 p.m., but the rear porches of the building had collapsed, the fire department tweeted. Firefighters’ aggressive attack on both the interior and exterior of the building prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, the department said.
Emergency personnel took three residents and two firefighters to a hospital with minor injuries resulting from the fire. Twenty-five displaced residents are being helped by the American Red Cross.
Some firefighters are remaining at the scene to put out any hotspots that may arise, the department said. The department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
