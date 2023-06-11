Local Man sexually assaulted early Sunday morning in Brighton, police say The incident occurred sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton, according to officials.

An unknown suspect sexually assaulted a man as he walked along Soldiers Field Road in Brighton early Sunday morning, according to police.

The man told police that the incident occurred sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. A male driver pulled over to ask for directions, and the victim said that he could not help and continued walking, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio.

The vehicle then followed the victim for a short period of time. The driver soon stopped, exited their vehicle, and approached the victim on foot. The man was then physically and sexually assaulted by the driver, police said.

Advertisement:

The victim was able to fight his attacker off. The suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away, police said.

The suspect is described as a man standing approximately 6 feet tall, with a Middle Eastern accent. His vehicle may be a gray Honda CRV sport utility vehicle, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

“As a general rule, members of the public are urged to be aware of their surroundings at all times wherever their location, and call 911 to report anything or anyone suspicious,” Procopio said in a statement.