BFD rescues driver whose Tesla got scrunched between tanker truck and highway barrier

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Fire officials rescued a trapped driver whose Tesla was sandwiched by a tractor trailer and a Jersey barrier early Monday morning.
Boston Fire Technical Rescue workers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Kneeland Street, according to the department on Twitter.
Rescuers safely extricated the driver from the vehicle. Neither of the drivers involved reported any injuries, the fire department said.
See below for photos from the scene:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.