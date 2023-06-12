Local BFD rescues driver whose Tesla got scrunched between tanker truck and highway barrier No injuries were reported by either driver involved, the fire department said.

Fire officials rescued a trapped driver whose Tesla was sandwiched by a tractor trailer and a Jersey barrier early Monday morning.

Boston Fire Technical Rescue workers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Kneeland Street, according to the department on Twitter.

Rescuers safely extricated the driver from the vehicle. Neither of the drivers involved reported any injuries, the fire department said.

See below for photos from the scene:

At approximately 1:30 a Tech Rescue Response for a person trapped inside his vehicle that was pinned between a tractor trailer and the Jersey barrier near Atlantic and Kneeland st. Companies were able to safely extricate the person . No injuries to report to either driver. pic.twitter.com/JRGkQBBakc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2023