Garage demolition disrupts downtown MBTA service on Green and Orange Lines

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Green and Orange Line riders are in for some transit hiccups this month as continued demolition work on the Government Center garage results in MBTA service disruptions.
Starting Monday and lasting through June 25, Orange Line trains will skip Haymarket Station, while Green Line service is suspended between North Station and Government Center. The changes come as a result of private developer HYM Construction’s work on the Government Center garage.
The MBTA is advising Orange Line riders to get off at North Station or State and walk to the Haymarket area (about four to eight minutes away).
Green Line riders, on the other hand, should walk above ground between North Station and Government Center (about a 13-minute walk from station to station), according to the T.
The transit agency is also making accessibility vans available for on-demand transportation, advising Orange and Green Line riders to ask MBTA personnel for information and assistance.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.