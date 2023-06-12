Local Garage demolition disrupts downtown MBTA service on Green and Orange Lines Orange Line trains will skip Haymarket Station for the next two weeks, while Green Line service is suspended between North Station and Government Center. A person leans against an MBTA map at the Haymarket T station while waiting for the next train. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Green and Orange Line riders are in for some transit hiccups this month as continued demolition work on the Government Center garage results in MBTA service disruptions.

Starting Monday and lasting through June 25, Orange Line trains will skip Haymarket Station, while Green Line service is suspended between North Station and Government Center. The changes come as a result of private developer HYM Construction’s work on the Government Center garage.

The MBTA is advising Orange Line riders to get off at North Station or State and walk to the Haymarket area (about four to eight minutes away).

Green Line riders, on the other hand, should walk above ground between North Station and Government Center (about a 13-minute walk from station to station), according to the T.

Advertisement:

The transit agency is also making accessibility vans available for on-demand transportation, advising Orange and Green Line riders to ask MBTA personnel for information and assistance.

Current Service https://t.co/BHUhEX67ib

🚇Subway: OL skips Haymarket, GL suspended North Station-Govt Ctr to 6/25

🚍Bus: Regular weekday

🚄@MBTA_CR: Regular weekday, use CharlieCard select stops

⛴️Ferry: Regular weekday

🚐RIDE: Full service

💳CharlieCard Store: Tues-Fri 8:30a–5p pic.twitter.com/4lugF3IZWj — MBTA (@MBTA) June 12, 2023